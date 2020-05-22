Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Position Increased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Humana were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,049,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Humana by 507.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,256,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,439,000 after buying an additional 1,049,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Humana by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,869,658,000 after buying an additional 1,033,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,129,000 after buying an additional 841,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 254.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 506,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,559,000 after purchasing an additional 363,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.42.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $395.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.30. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $412.70. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

