Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Boosted by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,390 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20,232.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 81,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 80,928 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 16,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.69.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

