Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) CFO Sam Samad Sells 1,357 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) CFO Sam Samad sold 1,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $461,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, April 20th, Sam Samad sold 1,356 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total transaction of $433,947.12.

On Thursday, April 16th, Sam Samad sold 1,697 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $509,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Sam Samad sold 249 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.54, for a total transaction of $72,842.46.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $349.42 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

