Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 90.79% from the stock’s previous close.

IMB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,987.50 ($26.14).

LON IMB opened at GBX 1,520 ($19.99) on Wednesday. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 1,258.20 ($16.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,256 ($29.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,600.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,707.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 103 ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 102.60 ($1.35) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Brands will post 29078.9999755 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

