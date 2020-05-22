IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $261,000 Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,567,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,332,000 after purchasing an additional 603,888 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Kellogg by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,901,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,122,000 after buying an additional 401,059 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Kellogg by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,839,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,175,000 after buying an additional 687,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,326,000 after buying an additional 163,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,616,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,137,000 after buying an additional 148,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,809,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,612,000. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.74 and its 200-day moving average is $65.16. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

