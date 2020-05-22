Insider Buying: Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Director Acquires 44,648 Shares of Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Director David Lamond purchased 44,648 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,306.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,929,588.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Lamond also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cortexyme alerts:

On Friday, May 15th, David Lamond purchased 5,448 shares of Cortexyme stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.93 per share, for a total transaction of $266,570.64.

Shares of CRTX opened at $56.48 on Friday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.02. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.10.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cortexyme by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Cortexyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.