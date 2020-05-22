Insider Selling: Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Director Sells 18,803 Shares of Stock

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Director Raymond J. Lane sold 18,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $2,557,396.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,888,115.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $138.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -863.19. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KPCB XIV Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $258,501,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 30.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 443,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after acquiring an additional 103,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $29,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 target price on Beyond Meat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.39.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

