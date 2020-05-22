Insider Selling: Jamieson Wellness Inc (TSE:JWEL) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Jamieson Wellness Inc (TSE:JWEL) Director David Michael Williams sold 20,000 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.42, for a total value of C$668,400.00.

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$31.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$30.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.29. Jamieson Wellness Inc has a one year low of C$18.57 and a one year high of C$34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.96, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JWEL shares. CIBC set a C$36.00 target price on Jamieson Wellness in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$33.25 to C$35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

