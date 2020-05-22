Insider Selling: Jamieson Wellness Inc (TSE:JWEL) Senior Officer Sells C$301,500.00 in Stock

Jamieson Wellness Inc (TSE:JWEL) Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.50, for a total transaction of C$301,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$532,047.

TSE:JWEL opened at C$31.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$30.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.96. Jamieson Wellness Inc has a twelve month low of C$18.57 and a twelve month high of C$34.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JWEL shares. CIBC set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$33.25 to C$35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

