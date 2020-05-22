Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) COO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) COO Eric T. Langevin sold 4,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,847.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $94.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.84. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $114.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on KAI shares. Sidoti raised Kadant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Kadant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

