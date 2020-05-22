Insider Selling: Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Insider Sells $515,348.68 in Stock

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $515,348.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MTCH opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.90. Match Group Inc has a 52-week low of $44.74 and a 52-week high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.02 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 199.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Match Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.26.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

