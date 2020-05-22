Insider Selling: Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) CFO Sells 13,027 Shares of Stock

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) CFO David Barter sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $424,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Model N Inc has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $896.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Model N had a negative return on equity of 19.69% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $39.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Model N Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MODN shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Model N by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 103,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after buying an additional 60,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Model N by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after buying an additional 53,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Model N by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 34,834 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.