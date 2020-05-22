Insider Selling: Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director T Kendall Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $915,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,809,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,055,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, T Kendall Hunt sold 101,160 shares of Onespan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $1,928,109.60.

On Friday, May 8th, T Kendall Hunt sold 192,631 shares of Onespan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $3,727,409.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Onespan Inc has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $20.53.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.35 million. Onespan had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onespan Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSPN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Onespan in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Onespan in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Onespan by 43.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onespan during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

