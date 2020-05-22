Insider Selling: Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Major Shareholder Sells $624,036.80 in Stock

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 49,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $624,036.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,346,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,894,868.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ORCC opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $19.19.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.17). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $204.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.52%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 1,294.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCC. Compass Point downgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

