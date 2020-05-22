Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Intuit stock opened at $290.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.07. Intuit has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $303.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.61.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

