Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,093 call options on the company. This is an increase of 911% compared to the average daily volume of 306 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $2,890,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in Avantor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 600,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after buying an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avantor by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Avantor by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 655,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after buying an additional 240,731 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Avantor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB reduced their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

