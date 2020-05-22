Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 35,597 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,461% compared to the typical volume of 2,281 call options.

CX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

CX opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.39. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.09%. On average, analysts expect that Cemex SAB de CV will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 27.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,428 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 14,799,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,810 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the fourth quarter worth $5,670,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,154,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 259,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

