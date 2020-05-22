Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INVH. B. Riley decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.0% in the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,200,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,655,000 after purchasing an additional 441,463 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $2,935,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 91.7% during the first quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 582,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 278,687 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

