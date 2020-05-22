J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JDW. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC raised their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,380 ($18.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. J D Wetherspoon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,173.75 ($15.44).

LON:JDW opened at GBX 970.50 ($12.77) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 17.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 895.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,311.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.36, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.13. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of GBX 492 ($6.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81).

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider John Hutson bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 757 ($9.96) per share, for a total transaction of £90,840 ($119,494.87).

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

