Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of HRGLY stock opened at $40.98 on Monday. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $58.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.24.

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

