JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

JRONY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC lowered shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Main First Bank lowered shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of JRONY opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average is $33.45. JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 2,900 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 30 pharmacies and 200 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 532 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

