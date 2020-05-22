JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target to GBX 1,050

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Securities decreased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 990 ($13.02) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Compass Group to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,368.81 ($18.01).

Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,169 ($15.38) on Wednesday. Compass Group has a twelve month low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,247.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,665.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 37.60 ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 36.20 ($0.48) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Compass Group will post 8973.0002148 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Bason purchased 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,729 ($22.74) per share, with a total value of £20,955.48 ($27,565.75).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

