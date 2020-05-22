JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for CASINO GUICHARD/S (OTCMKTS:CGUSY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of CASINO GUICHARD/S (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating on shares of CASINO GUICHARD/S in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Societe Generale upgraded CASINO GUICHARD/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get CASINO GUICHARD/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:CGUSY opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. CASINO GUICHARD/S has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40.

About CASINO GUICHARD/S

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme operates as a food retailer in France and internationally. It operates through France Retail, Latam Retail, and E-commerce segments. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, and e-commerce sites; and cash and carry stores, as well as restaurants.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for CASINO GUICHARD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASINO GUICHARD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.