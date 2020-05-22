JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RYCEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group downgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $3.47 on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYCEY. High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 20,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Pwmco LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC during the 1st quarter valued at $2,736,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,348,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

