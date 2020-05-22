Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

KALV stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $202.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.52. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 263.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $21,036,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $3,783,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 15,698.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 272,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.