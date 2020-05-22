Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 45.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth $220,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,630,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,819,000 after purchasing an additional 263,400 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

K opened at $61.37 on Friday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average of $65.16.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $6,589,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,612,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

