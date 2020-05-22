Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Position Reduced by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,313,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth approximately $86,583,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth approximately $77,114,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 61,009.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 802,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,534,000 after acquiring an additional 801,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Kellogg by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,839,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,175,000 after acquiring an additional 687,254 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on K shares. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

K stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.16. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $71.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $6,589,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $18,612,000. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

