Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) to “Hold”

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VNE. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Veoneer from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Veoneer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Veoneer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NYSE VNE opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.66. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $18.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 19,195.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

