Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 727,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $60,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,785,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $799,002,000 after buying an additional 64,513 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,635,000 after buying an additional 677,945 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,867,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $396,890,000 after buying an additional 335,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $319,040,000 after buying an additional 62,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,281,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $99.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $71.03 and a 12-month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.82.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

