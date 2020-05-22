Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Gap Up to $96.00

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.59, but opened at $96.00. Keysight Technologies shares last traded at $102.92, with a volume of 3,559,561 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average is $97.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 402.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

