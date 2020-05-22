Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells C$307,500.00 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 3,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.50, for a total value of C$307,500.00.

TSE:KXS opened at C$164.99 on Friday. Kinaxis Inc has a 12 month low of C$75.15 and a 12 month high of C$173.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$131.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$112.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 203.69.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KXS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$140.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kinaxis to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Pi Financial set a C$133.00 price target on Kinaxis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$161.44.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

