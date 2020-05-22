KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KONE Oyj engages in the elevator and escalator business, through its subsidiaries. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name as well as modernization solutions. KONE Oyj is based in Espoo, Finland. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KNYJY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42. KONE OYJ/ADR has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $33.97.

About KONE OYJ/ADR

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

