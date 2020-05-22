Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Director Buys $1,127,440.00 in Stock

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Director John E. Koerner III purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,127,440.00.

Shares of LAMR opened at $68.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.69. Lamar Advertising Co has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.