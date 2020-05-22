Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

LBRDA has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $123.78 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12 month low of $80.14 and a 12 month high of $138.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.03 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 57,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $5,412,682.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,938.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 62,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $7,864,051.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,623 shares of company stock valued at $19,614,817. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

