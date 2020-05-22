Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SThree (LON:STEM)

SThree (LON:STEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.55) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STEM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SThree from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SThree in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of LON:STEM opened at GBX 220 ($2.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.89 million and a P/E ratio of 7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.53. SThree has a 52 week low of GBX 195.20 ($2.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 392.50 ($5.16). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 220.07.

About SThree

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

