Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 19 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Nomura increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price target (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,406.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $961.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,276.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,329.56. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

