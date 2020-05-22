LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) vs. Carbonite (NYSE:CARB) Critical Survey

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbonite has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Carbonite shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of LiveRamp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Carbonite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LiveRamp and Carbonite, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 6 0 3.00 Carbonite 1 8 1 0 2.00

LiveRamp currently has a consensus price target of $56.33, indicating a potential upside of 44.85%. Carbonite has a consensus price target of $22.44, indicating a potential downside of 2.33%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Carbonite.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and Carbonite’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $285.62 million 9.17 $1.03 billion ($1.37) -28.39 Carbonite $296.41 million 2.71 $7.56 million $1.25 18.38

LiveRamp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carbonite. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carbonite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and Carbonite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -46.96% -12.55% -11.01% Carbonite -5.55% 22.46% 5.19%

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. The company's solutions also comprise Carbonite Server, an all-in-one server protection solution for physical, virtual, and legacy systems that deploys in an organization's onsite environment and store copies on a local target and direct to the secure Carbonite cloud; Carbonite Availability that keeps critical business systems available on Windows and Linux servers; and Carbonite Recover, a solution that securely replicates critical systems from an organization's primary environment to the cloud. In addition, it offers Carbonite Migrate, which migrates physical, virtual, and cloud workloads over any distance with minimal risk and near-zero downtime; and Carbonite Email Archiving that provides MailStore offerings designed to meet the specific email archiving needs of customers in terms of performance, stability, functionality, and simplicity. The company provides its solutions through distributors, value-added resellers, managed service providers, and global systems integrators. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

