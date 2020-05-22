LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

LZAGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.78. LONZA GRP AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $50.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.03.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Its products and services cover bio research solutions, such as stem cells primary cells and media, cell culture, transfection, exosomes, and assay solutions; electrophoresis of nucleic acids and proteins; primary and stem cell protocols; Hepatocytes/ADMETox solutions for microsomes and primary cell culture applications; and CytoSMART system, a live cell imaging and monitoring system.

