Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 5,724 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 273,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $23.94 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th.

PEAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

