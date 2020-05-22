Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,596 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 42,492 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,177 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 928.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,419 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total transaction of $103,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,238 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $899,813.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,006 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $136.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $155.10.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

