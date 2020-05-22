Madison Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Madison Wealth Management lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,406.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,276.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,329.56. The company has a market cap of $961.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

