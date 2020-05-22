MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) Director Sells C$744,000.00 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director Richard Peter Clark sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total transaction of C$744,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$716,341.80.

MAG Silver stock opened at C$17.63 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp has a 52 week low of C$5.33 and a 52 week high of C$19.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 84.83, a current ratio of 85.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -345.69.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAG. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$18.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

