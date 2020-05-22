Main Street Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,264 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 730% compared to the typical volume of 634 call options.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Main Street Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, National Securities cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

In other news, COO Jesse E. Morris purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,892.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur L. French purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,575.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $223,853 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

