Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MKS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective (down previously from GBX 205 ($2.70)) on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 156.60 ($2.06).

MKS stock opened at GBX 94.08 ($1.24) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 19.65. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 273.80 ($3.60). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 96.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 158.07.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Justin King acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

