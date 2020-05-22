Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $29.52. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $518,833.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,853 shares in the company, valued at $850,725.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,235 shares of company stock worth $1,434,632 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 411.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 907.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

