McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Trimmed by Bank of The West

Bank of The West cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in McKesson were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in McKesson by 1,476.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in McKesson by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 627,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after purchasing an additional 44,150 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV lifted its position in McKesson by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK opened at $145.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.93 and its 200-day moving average is $142.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.97%.

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.31.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $548,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,187 shares of company stock worth $1,064,057. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.