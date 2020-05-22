Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEDP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Medpace stock opened at $90.08 on Wednesday. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $53.10 and a fifty-two week high of $109.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Medpace had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medpace will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medpace by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in Medpace by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 112,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

