MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at CSFB

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MEG. CIBC dropped their target price on MEG Energy from C$6.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on MEG Energy from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised MEG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.98.

TSE MEG opened at C$3.24 on Monday. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.07. The stock has a market cap of $918.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.41.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$760.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harvey Doerr bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,000. Also, Director Jeffrey James Mccaig bought 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, with a total value of C$40,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 536,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,351,224.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

