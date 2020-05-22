Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) Sets New 1-Year High at $124.95

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $124.95 and last traded at $124.89, with a volume of 2008400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.81.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SP Angel upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mellanox Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.87. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLNX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,570,952 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $301,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,956 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $151,626,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $62,062,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 439,478 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,317,000 after buying an additional 282,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 648,944 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $76,043,000 after buying an additional 223,111 shares during the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.