Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $65,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD stock opened at $723.00 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $873.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $703.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $736.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. The company had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,403,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.00, for a total transaction of $1,413,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock worth $8,806,299 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $722.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

